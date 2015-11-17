ZURICH Nov 17 Sulzer AG has hired Greg
Poux-Guillaume as its new chief executive effective Dec. 1, the
Swiss pumpmaker said on Tuesday.
"He brings a comprehensive knowledge and broad understanding
of many of our key markets, particularly in the oil and gas
market and the power industry," Sulzer Chairman Peter Loescher
said in a statement.
Poux-Guillaume was president and CEO of Alstom Grid,
acquired effective November 2 by General Electric from
Alstom, from 2011 to 2015, Sulzer said. He will take
over from interim CEO Thomas Dittrich who will return full-time
to his role as finance chief after taking temporary charge in
August following the departure of Klaus Stahlmann.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes
Neghaiwi)