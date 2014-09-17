* Sulzer in "non-exclusive" talks with U.S. company
* Sulzer worth $4.6 bln, Dresser-Rand worth $5.6 bln
* Russian tycoon Vekselberg has more than 33 pct of Sulzer
(Updates shares, adds background)
Sept 17 Swiss pump maker Sulzer said on
Wednesday it is in talks on a potential combination with U.S.
compressor and turbine maker Dresser-Rand, a deal that
would create a machinery company with a combined market
valuation exceeding $10 billion.
"Sulzer has confirmed that it is engaged in non-exclusive
discussions with Dresser-Rand regarding a potential
transaction," the Winterthur-based company said in a statement
on Wednesday issued after its shares were suspended from
trading. The shares were up 1.7 percent.
Dresser-Rand, with a market cap of nearly $5.6 billion after
shares rose 8 percent on Wednesday, is slightly larger than
Sulzer, which is worth around $4.6 bln.
The companies are discussing a stock-based merger, under
which Dresser-Rand's management would remain involved with the
combined company, people familiar with the matter said, asking
not to be named because the matter is not public.
Despite speculation in recent months of takeover interest
for Dresser-Rand, especially from German industrial conglomerate
Siemens, the U.S. company has not received another
proposal, one person with knowledge of the matter added.
"There can be no assurance that a transaction will result
from these discussions, and Sulzer does not intend to comment
further unless and until an agreement is reached," the Swiss
company said.
News of the talks between Sulzer and Dresser-Rand was first
reported by Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung on Wednesday.
Houston-based Dresser-Rand has been seen as an attractive
takeover target for companies such as Siemens and General
Electric, although its strong share performance has so
far prevented buyers from emerging with a cash takeover
proposal, people familiar with the matter said.
Siemens has been mentioned as an interested buyer for
Dresser-Rand, and some of the people said the company has been
working with financial advisers to assess a potential deal.
But the German engineering group's Chief
Executive Joe Kaeser said as recently as July that his focus was
on restructuring, not acquisitions.
Sulzer and other suppliers of pumps and valves for mining,
oil and construction firms are considered ripe for
consolidation. Scotland's Weir Group, for example,
tried to buy rival Metso but the deal fell apart over
price.
On Wednesday, Sulzer itself said it would acquire Advanced
Separation Company, an Arnheim, Netherlands-based provider of
oil, water and gas separation equipment, and ProLabNL, which can
test equipment in oil field conditions. Financial details of
those purchases were not disclosed.
In January, Sulzer sold its coatings unit Metco for 850
million Swiss francs (909.38 million US dollars) to concentrate
on more lucrative businesses making pumps and equipment and
providing services for the oil and gas industry.
Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg controls one-third of
Sulzer as well as more than 43 percent of Swiss industrial
company OC Oerlikon, which bought Metco.
Vekselberg's Zurich-based company, Renova Management AG
(RMAG), was not immediately available for comment.
Dresser-Rand and Siemens declined to comment. GE was not
immediately available for comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.9347 Swiss franc)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart in Zurich, Arno Schuetze in
Frankfurt and Soyoung Kim in New York,; editing by Susan Thomas,
Jane Merriman and David Gregorio)