* Vekselberg-linked vehicle makes mandatory bid for Sulzer
* Offers lowball 99.20 Swiss francs per share
* Shares rise nearly 7 percent on buyback speculation
(Adds Renova CEO comments to reporters)
ZURICH, Aug 3 Shares in Swiss pump maker Sulzer
surged nearly 7 percent on Monday as a share buyback
looked more likely after a mandatory takeover bid by its main
shareholder was not expected to win investor support.
Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg's investment firm
Renova said it had increased its stake to above 33.33 percent,
forcing it into a takeover offer as any shareholder with more
than a third of the company must make a bid under Swiss law.
Renova Group said it was offering 99.20 Swiss francs
($102.79) per share, the level at which Sulzer's shares closed
on Friday. It acknowledged that at that level few investors
would support the bid.
Renova is run by former Siemens Chief Executive
Peter Loescher, who is also chairman of Sulzer.
Analysts said Renova was moving before a possible share
buyback by Sulzer, which could lift its stake above the 33.33
percent threshold, forcing it to make a takeover offer at a
higher price.
Sulzer shares surged as much as 6.9 percent percent on the
view that a share buyback was now more likely given that the
obstacle of Renova being forced to make a takeover bid had now
been removed.
Loescher said Sulzer might initiate a share buyback because
it has ample cash reserves. Renova had boosted its stake to
33.36 percent, valued at more than 1.1 billion francs.
"We are giving Sulzer maximum flexibility. The firm itself
has to decide the rest for itself," Loescher said at a media
conference in Zurich.
Renova, also Swiss-based, said it had no plans to take
Sulzer private and wants to maintain Sulzer's existing ownership
structure in which a majority of shares are held by independent
shareholders.
"We take this news [Renova's offer] as a positive as it will
allow Sulzer to re-evaluate its capital cash allocation
strategy," Credit Suisse analyst Patrick Laager said.
"Potentially Sulzer could start a share buyback."
Loescher said Sulzer has a cash pile of more than 800
million francs, but has so far failed to make substantial
acquisitions. Last year its proposed merger with Dresser-Rand
Group was thwarted when Siemens offered more for the U.S.
compressor and turbine maker.
"That purchase came with a massive premium," Loescher said
on why his former employer beat Sulzer out.
Sulzer spokesman Matthias Hochuli said the company would not
commenting on a potential buyback. Sulzer has formed a committee
to review Renova's offer, and would report to shareholders by
Aug. 24.
($1 = 0.9651 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart, Paul Arnold and John Miller;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Susan Fenton)