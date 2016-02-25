ZURICH Feb 25 Swiss pump maker Sulzer
proposed on Thursday a special dividend of 14.60 Swiss francs on
top of an ordinary payout of 3.50 francs for 2015 as it returns
excess cash to shareholders.
"The company aims to keep sufficient headroom for value
accretive M&A activities in the near term. However, it remains
committed to optimising its currently inefficient capital
structure in the present interest rate environment," the group
that is 63 percent controlled by Russian billionaire Viktor
Vekselberg said.
It said 2015 operational earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation fell 16.1 percent to 254.1 million Swiss francs
($257 million), in line with the average estimate of 255 million
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company had said in October 2015 operating profit would
likely fall by 10 to 15 percent.
Sulzer forecast that a weak oil sector would push 2016 order
intake and sales downs by 5 to 10 percent adjusted for currency
effects, while accelerated cost cuts would help put the
operating margin at around 8 percent.
($1 = 0.9884 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)