* To raise Y15 bln by issuing preferred shares to fund

* Major shareholders Mitsubishi Materials, Sumitomo Metal Industries also to inject money (Updates with official announcement)

TOKYO, March 8 Japan's Sumco Corp said on Thursday it would raise 15 billion yen ($186 million) by issuing preferred shares to a turnaround fund backed by the country's major banks.

Last month, the world's second-largest producer of silicon semiconductor wafers said it would raise 45 billion yen to cover restructuring costs, with its two major shareholders Mitsubishi Materials and Sumitomo Metal Industries each buying 15 billion yen worth of preferred shares.

The fund, Japan Industrial Solutions, was established in 2010. Its major shareholders include Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. The investment is the fund's second deal to date.

Separately, Sumco posted a net loss of 84.4 billion yen for the year ended in January, due to slowdown in the chip market and restructuring costs. For the current financial year, the firm forecast a net profit of 3 billion yen. ($1 = 80.8350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Ed Davies)