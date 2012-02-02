TOKYO Feb 2 Sumco Corp, the
world's No.2 maker of wafers used to make semiconductors, said
on Thursday it plans to cut about 1,300 workers, or 15 percent
of its work force, and to shutter production lines as it fights
sluggish prices and rising materials costs.
Sumco said it will close its Ikuno plant, a 300-mm line at
its Nagasaki plant and a 150-mm line at its main Imari plant as
it consolidates production at Imari and in Taiwan.
It will also stop making wafers used in solar cells, it
said.
To cover the restructuring costs, Sumco has asked major
shareholders Mitsubishi Materials and Sumitomo Metal
Industries and others to buy up to 45 billion yen ($591
million) in preferred shares.
Mitsubishi Materials and Sumitomo Metal said they have
received a request to inject 15 billion yen each.
($1 = 76.1300 Japanese yen)
