TOKYO Feb 2 Sumco Corp, the world's No.2 maker of wafers used to make semiconductors, said on Thursday it plans to cut about 1,300 workers, or 15 percent of its work force, and to shutter production lines as it fights sluggish prices and rising materials costs.

Sumco said it will close its Ikuno plant, a 300-mm line at its Nagasaki plant and a 150-mm line at its main Imari plant as it consolidates production at Imari and in Taiwan.

It will also stop making wafers used in solar cells, it said.

To cover the restructuring costs, Sumco has asked major shareholders Mitsubishi Materials and Sumitomo Metal Industries and others to buy up to 45 billion yen ($591 million) in preferred shares.

Mitsubishi Materials and Sumitomo Metal said they have received a request to inject 15 billion yen each. ($1 = 76.1300 Japanese yen)