Aug 21 Japan's Sumitomo Corp is to
acquire the Australian unit of New Zealand's frozen bread dough
maker Yarrows for 4 billion yen ($50.40 million), the Nikkei
business daily reported.
Sumitomo, along with Singapore flour miller Prima, will buy
Yarrow's plants in Sydney and Perth. Sumitomo and Prima will
invest 40 percent each in their joint venture.
Yarrows controls more than 90 percent of the frozen dough
market in Australia, the paper said.
Through the acquisition, Sumitomo plans to expand sales to
major customers in the United States such as sandwich restaurant
operator Subway, Nikkei said.
($1 = 79.3700 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)