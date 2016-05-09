TOKYO May 9 Japanese trading house Sumitomo
Corp said on Monday it has cut its net profit target
for the financial year to March 2018 to more than 220 billion
yen ($2.05 billion) from its earlier goal of over 300 billion
yen due to the prolonged commodity slump.
The company also slashed its three-year investment plan
through March 2018 to 1 trillion yen from 1.2 trillion yen and
plans to step up asset sales to raise 900 billion yen in cash
during the three years, more than doubling its earlier plan of
raising 400 billion yen.
"We aim to reduce our debt by using the funds in an effort
to strengthen our financial muscle," Koichi Takahata, Chief
Financial Officer, told an earnings conference.
($1 = 107.4800 yen)
