TOKYO, Feb 3 Japanese trading house Sumitomo
Corp warned on Tuesday that it may take additional
impairment losses on its energy and metal assets due to slumping
oil and iron ore prices, although its annual profit forecast
remained unchanged.
The warning came after its surprise forecast in September
last year that it would write-down about 240 billion yen ($2.05
billion) in the value of its assets, mainly in energy and
metals.
Like international oil majors and mining companies, Japan's
trading companies have been caught flat-footed by the rout in
commodities, with oil down more than 50 percent
and copper falling about 23 percent since the middle of
last year.
"We may need to take an additional write-down on some of our
stakes in resource assets due to falling prices of oil and other
commodities. But we are keeping our full-year profit forecast as
our non-resource businesses are doing well," Sumitomo Chief
Financial Officer Hiroyuki Inohara told an earnings news
conference.
Inohara said the company might book an impairment loss on
its stake in a North Sea oil project and its share of the
Marcellus shale gas project in the United States.
The company might also take an additional write-down in the
value of its stake in a U.S. shale oil venture and a Brazilian
iron ore operation, he added. Sumitomo said in September it
would suffer a hefty impairment loss from the Brazilian project.
Inohara did not say how much the additional losses could be.
The company stuck to its forecast of net profit for the year
to end-March of just 10 billion yen ($85.46 million), compared
with a profit of 223 billion yen a year earlier and a 12.3
billion yen mean estimate of 10 analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters.
Last September, Sumitomo shocked investors by cutting its
annual profit guidance by 96 percent due to losses on a U.S.
shale project and sharp declines in iron ore and coal prices.
For the April-December period, it reported a net loss of
10.26 billion yen after booking impairment losses totalling 193
billion yen, which included a 174 billion yen write-down in the
value of the shale oil project in the Permian Basin in Texas.
Inohara said the company had no plan to write down the value
in the Ambatovy nickel project.
($1 = 117.0100 yen)
