* Sumitomo cuts profit forecast to 10 bln yen from 250 bln
yen
* Shares fall biggest since 1996 copper trading scandal
* Trading house to review minerals investment, risk
management
* Biggest charge is 170 bln yen writedown on U.S. shale
assets
TOKYO, Sept 30 Sumitomo Corp shares
slumped the most in 18 years after Japan's fifth-biggest trading
house by sales slashed its annual profit forecast by 96 percent
due to massive losses on a U.S. shale project and sharp declines
in iron ore and coal prices.
Japanese trading houses have invested heavily in North
American shale oil and gas fields as the world's third-largest
economy looks to diversify its energy sources after the
Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011. But revised reserve
estimates and unproductive wells have led to write-downs.
Sumitomo said on Monday that it will review its minerals
investment strategy and risk management system, after booking
impairment losses of 270 billion yen ($2.47 billion) before tax
benefits. The losses included the latest and biggest of a series
of writedowns on U.S. shale assets by Japanese trading houses.
Its shares plunged 12.1 percent on Tuesday, the largest
one-day loss since June 1996 when Sumitomo said its head of
copper trading Yasuo Hamanaka had racked up $2.6 billion of
losses in illicit trades.
Shares in other trading houses including Mitsubishi Corp
, Mitsui & Co Ltd and Marubeni Corp
also fell and underperformed the general market. Investors
fretted that the falls in commodities will take their toll
across the sector.
"The size of this revision is so big that it is possible
that investors will be concerned about risks to other trading
companies," Polina Diyachkina, an analyst who covers trading
houses in Tokyo for Macquarie Research, said in a research note
after the revision.
Sumitomo now expects net income for the year through March
to be 10 billion yen, compared with an earlier forecast of 250
billion yen, following the write-downs.
The trading house booked a 170 billion yen ($1.6 billion)
writedown of the value of its oil and gas project in the Permian
Basin in Texas, which it has been developing with U.S.-based
Devon Energy Corp.
It plans to divest lease properties, wells and other
facilities in part of the project after paying an initial $1.4
billion for the stake in 2012, with plans to invest $2 billion
over a three-year period.
Test drilling carried out in the northern part of the
Permian Basin shale formation in Texas showed that "geological
conditions are more complex than our assumptions," according to
a presentation on Sumitomo's website attributed to company
president Kuniharu Nakamura.
IRON ORE WOES
Sumitomo also expects a 50 billion yen loss as the expansion
of a Brazilian iron ore project is delayed due to the decline in
prices for the mineral, and a 20 billion yen loss in a U.S. tyre
business due to a stagnant retail market there.
Slumping prices of industrial commodities such as coal and
iron ore are weighing on the balance sheets of trading houses,
which have business portfolios like investment funds. The
sector's five biggest names have all booked lower profits in
their metal resources businesses for April-June.
Iron ore prices have fallen more than 42 percent this year,
hit hard by a glut in supply as top, low-cost global miners
boosted output at the same time as growth in demand has slowed
in China, the biggest consumer of the steelmaking ingredient.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
dropped to $77.70 a tonne on Monday, the lowest since September
2009, according to data provider Steel Index.
"Iron ore market prices have dropped dramatically recently
and (their) recovery in the short term is not expected,"
according to Sumitomo's presentation.
The revision came after a senior executive at Mitsui told
Reuters last month the company may miss the current year's
profit target of $1.1 billion for its metals business due to the
slump in iron ore prices.
Sumitomo and partner Vale SA will also close
their Isaac Plains coal mine in Queensland, Australia by the end
of January because of the slump in coal prices, with Sumitomo
expecting a 30 billion yen impairment loss from the shutdown.
The trading house booked a 30 billion yen gain from tax
benefits, bringing net impairment charges to 240 billion yen.
Mitsubishi shares fell 3 percent, Mitsui was down 2 percent
and Marubeni declined 4 percent, compared with a 0.8 percent
decline in Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark.
(1 US dollar = 109.4000 Japanese yen)
