TOKYO, Sept 30 Shares in Japanese trading house
Sumitomo Corp fell 13 percent on Tuesday after it
slashed its annual profit forecast by 96 percent due to losses
on a U.S. shale project and sharp declines in iron ore and coal
prices.
Sumitomo on Monday said it now expects net income for year
to end-March of just 10 billion yen ($91 million), compared with
its earlier projection of 250 billion yen.
It booked charges totalling some 270 billion yen, including
a 170 billion yen writedown in the value of its oil and gas
project in the Permian Basin in Texas.
Sumitomo and partner Vale SA will also shut down
their Isaac Plains coal mine in Queensland, Australia by the end
of January because of the slump in coal prices.
Sumitomo shares were down 12 percent at 1,200 yen in early
morning trade, versus a 0.9 percent fall in Japan's Nikkei 225
benchmark.
