UPDATE 2-Jeff Immelt to retire as GE CEO, Flannery to succeed
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
JAKARTA Feb 7 Sumitomo Corp plans to invest up to $7.85 billion in energy projects in Indonesia, Energy Minister Jero Wacik said on Tuesday.
Sumitomo has invested $5 billion in Indonesia so far, the energy minister added. (Writing by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Trump administration intends to unveil this week a plan to trim regulations it believes constrain U.S. manufacturing growth, potentially affecting environmental permits, worker safety and labor rules, an administration official said.