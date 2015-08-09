* Japanese life insurers making multi-billion deals in the
U.S.
* Sumitomo, Nippon Life looking for acquisition
opportunities
* Japanese insurers face dim growth prospect at home
(Recasts with source confirmation)
TOKYO, Aug 9 Japan's Sumitomo Life is in talks
to buy Symetra Financial Corp, a U.S. life insurance
company with a market value of about $3.1 billion, a person
familiar with the matter said, the latest deal in the making by
acquisitive Japanese insurers looking for growth drivers
overseas.
Reuters reported earlier Symetra has been exploring the
possibility of selling itself in recent months and possible
suitors include Japanese insurers.
Sumitomo Life and Symetra are not likely to reach an
agreement in the imminent future and the talks could go on for
some time, said the person, who was not authorised to discuss
the matter publicly.
Sumitomo Life, Japan's fourth-largest life insurer by
assets, has drawn attention as the next Japanese insurer likely
to make a big buy in the United States after its two bigger
rivals made multi-billion deals in the world's largest life
insurance market.
In July, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co agreed to
buy U.S.-based StanCorp Financial Group Inc (SFG.N) for $5
billion.
In February, Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co completed a
$5.6 billion acquisition of mid-sized U.S. life insurer
Protective Life in the biggest ever acquisition by a Japanese
life insurance company.
A Sumitomo Life spokesman said his company has been studying
various possibilities of acquisitions and declined to comment
further.
Japanese life insurance market is the world's second largest
and relatively profitable and stable. But insurers face dim
growth prospect amid a rapidly ageing population, prompting
domestically focused major players to look for overseas.
Nippon Life Insurance Co, Japan's biggest life
insurer with $500 billion in assets, has said it is looking for
overseas targets and could spend up to 1.5 trillion yen ($12
billion) on acquisitions and investments at home and abroad over
the next 10 years.
($1 = 124.2100 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by
Michael Perry, Robert Birsel)