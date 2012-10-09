TOKYO Oct 9 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co,
a major Japanese non-ferrous metal producer, said it had found
new gold deposit at its Hishikari mine in South Japan, which
could generate 30 tonnes of gold.
Sumitomo Mining, which is also a majority owner of Pogo gold
mine in Alaska, is currently producing 7.5 tonnes of gold a year
at the Hishikari mine for use mainly in electronics parts.
Sumitomo produces 10 to 11 tonnes a year of gold at the Pogo
mine.
The deposit is worth about $1.9 billion at Tuesday's market
The deposit is worth about $1.9 billion at Tuesday's market
price.
