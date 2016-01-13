TOKYO Jan 13 Canada's Sherritt International
Corp and Japan's Sumitomo Corp said on Wednesday
they would book more than $1.7 billion of losses on their
Ambatovy nickel mine in Madagascar, as prices at 12-year lows
wreak havoc among miners.
The companies had been ramping up production at the 60,000
tonne a year nickel mine, but the prolonged slump in commodities
is taking an ever greater toll on miners and traders, forcing
losses, asset sales and writedowns, with no end in sight as the
new year starts.
Sumitomo said it would take a writedown of 77 billion yen
($652 million) and withdrew its earnings forecast for the year
through March 2016. It blamed the price declines in nickel for
the writeoff on the Ambatovy mine, in which it has a 32.5
percent stake.
"There is a possibility that we may post impairment losses
in additional projects," Sumitomo said in a release.
Sherritt said it was recording an impairment expense of
about C$1.6 billion ($1.12 billion) based on its 40 percent
share of Ambatovy. The Toronto-based company said total losses
at the mine amounted to about $2.4 billion.
Weak demand from the stainless steel sector, the dominant
source of demand for nickel, and a glut in supply have hammered
prices for the metal, which fell to their lowest in more
than 12 years on Tuesday.
Korea Resources Corp owns a 27.5 percent stake in
Ambatovy, which also produces cobalt and is the biggest capital
project in Madagascar's history.
($1 = 118.1200 yen)
($1 = 1.4255 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)