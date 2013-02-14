TOKYO, Feb 14 Sumitomo Rubber Industries
, Japan's second-biggest tyre maker, said it expected
group production to rise by about 5 percent to 102.17 million
tyres, or 554,000 tonnes of rubber equivalent in 2013.
This would be its fourth annual increase in production
thanks to recovery in shipments abroad for new automobiles and
for replacements, the company said in a statement. In 2012 group
production totalled 97.17 million tyres, or 525,000 tonnes of
rubber equivalent.
The company expects group net profit to rise to 41 billion
yen ($439 million) in 2013 from a record 35.5 billion yen in
2012.
"In Japan, the government is preparing a package of stimulus
spending. But it would take a while before such spending helps
the economy to enter a cyclical uptrend," company President
Ikuji Ikeda said at an earnings briefing on Thursday.
Ikeda also said Sumitomo Rubber would study the needs of
each region and select the best location to build a new factory
with a capacity of at least 15,000 tyres a day by the end of
this year.
Below is Sumitomo Rubber's outlook for global tyre demand in
2020 in million tyres, with a regional breakdown and a percent
change for each region from 2011.
Region 2020 forecast change from 2011
Europe 417 +12 pct
North America 391 +14 pct
China 350 +73 pct
Latin America 145 +65 pct
Australia Oceania 140 +26 pct
India 133 +148 pct
Middle East 109 +58 pct
Japan 98 -10 pct
ASEAN 72 +60 pct
Russia 59 +36 pct
Africa 54 +41 pct
Total 2,000 +33 pct
($1 = 93.4600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Jane Baird)