TOKYO, Feb 14 Sumitomo Rubber Industries , Japan's second-biggest tyre maker, said it expected group production to rise by about 5 percent to 102.17 million tyres, or 554,000 tonnes of rubber equivalent in 2013. This would be its fourth annual increase in production thanks to recovery in shipments abroad for new automobiles and for replacements, the company said in a statement. In 2012 group production totalled 97.17 million tyres, or 525,000 tonnes of rubber equivalent. The company expects group net profit to rise to 41 billion yen ($439 million) in 2013 from a record 35.5 billion yen in 2012. "In Japan, the government is preparing a package of stimulus spending. But it would take a while before such spending helps the economy to enter a cyclical uptrend," company President Ikuji Ikeda said at an earnings briefing on Thursday. Ikeda also said Sumitomo Rubber would study the needs of each region and select the best location to build a new factory with a capacity of at least 15,000 tyres a day by the end of this year. Below is Sumitomo Rubber's outlook for global tyre demand in 2020 in million tyres, with a regional breakdown and a percent change for each region from 2011. Region 2020 forecast change from 2011 Europe 417 +12 pct North America 391 +14 pct China 350 +73 pct Latin America 145 +65 pct Australia Oceania 140 +26 pct India 133 +148 pct Middle East 109 +58 pct Japan 98 -10 pct ASEAN 72 +60 pct Russia 59 +36 pct Africa 54 +41 pct Total 2,000 +33 pct ($1 = 93.4600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Jane Baird)