June 8 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Japan's largest asset manager, appointed Akimichi Oi and Kota Murakami to boost its investment management business.

Oi will become director of the investment management division, while Murakami would be the director of global business development, based in the company's London office.

Oi, who joined SuMi Trust in 2001, was head of global client relations in Tokyo, while Murakami was previously the head of the investment management group in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)