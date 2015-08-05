BRIEF-Alm Equity issues four-year unsecured bond loan of SEK 600 mln
JAKARTA Aug 5 Indonesia's Summarecon Investment Property, a unit of property developer PT Summarecon Agung Tbk , is planning a $200 million initial public offering later this year or in early 2016, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a person close to the transaction.
Deutsche Bank is handling the offering, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago