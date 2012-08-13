* Second quarter loss/share $0.02
* Second quarter sales up 1.2 percent to $61.7 million
* Withdraws full-year outlook
* Shares down 23 pct in extended trade
Aug 13 Summer Infant Inc posted a
quarterly loss as retailers delayed purchases from the babycare
products maker, and the company withdrew its forecast for the
year, sending its shares down 23 percent after the bell.
Summer Infant had cut its full-year profit outlook to 45
cents in May after slowing demand for its babycare products had
forced it to spend more on promotions.
The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said it has begun
lowering promotional costs and advertising, among other things,
and expects to benefit in the second half of the year.
The company however withdrew its profit outlook for the
year, saying unpredictable market conditions make it difficult
to forecast future performance with reliable accuracy.
Summer Infant sells products such as baby monitors, high
chairs and car seats to retailers including Babies R Us, Target
Corp, KMart, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, and Amazon.com
Inc.
In the second quarter, the company posted a net loss of $424
million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a profit of $921
million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 1.2 percent to $61.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected Summer Infant to earn 9
cents per share, on revenue of $63.7 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of company, which have lost more than half their
value this year, fell 23 percent after the bell. They had closed
at $3.23 on Monday on the Nasdaq.