By Lawrence H. Summers
June 2 Paced by housing and energy, the U.S.
economic recovery is likely to accelerate this year and budget
deficit projections have declined as well.
Unfortunately the European economy remains stagnant, though
there is some evidence that stimulative policies are gaining
traction in Japan.
Around the world the idea of "austerity" is fiercely
debated. This all makes a reconsideration of the principles
that should guide fiscal policy opportune. This requires
recognizing that policies need to be set in light of economic
circumstances.
A prudent government must over time seek to balance spending
and revenue collection in a way that assures the sustainability
of debts. To do otherwise leads to instability and needlessly
slow growth and courts default and economic catastrophe.
Equally, however, responsible fiscal policy requires
recognizing that when economies are weak and movements in
interest rates are constrained, as has been the case in much of
the industrial world in recent years, changes in fiscal policy
will have significant effects on economic activity that in turn
will affect revenue collections and social support expenditures.
In such circumstances, aggressive efforts to rapidly reduce
budget deficits may actually backfire, as a contracting economy
offsets any direct benefits.
It is a truism that deficit finance of government activity
is not an alternative to tax finance or to supporting one form
of spending by cutting back on another. It is only a means of
deferring payment for government spending and, of course,
because of interest on the debt, increasing the burden on
taxpayers. A household or business cannot indefinitely increase
its debt relative to its income without becoming insolvent, and
neither can a government. There is no viable permanent option of
spending without raising commensurate revenue.
It follows that in normal times there is no advantage to
deficit policies. Public borrowing does not reduce ultimate tax
burdens. It tends to crowd out private borrowing to finance
growth and job-creating investment and foster international
borrowing, which means an excess of imports over exports. Or the
expectation of future tax increases may discourage private
spending. While government spending or tax cutting financed by
borrowing creates increased demand in the economy, the Federal
Reserve can in normal times achieve this objective by adjusting
base interest rates.
It was essentially this logic that drove the measures taken
in the late 1980s and in the 1990s, usually on a bipartisan
basis, to balance the budget. As a consequence of policy steps
taken in 1990, 1993 and 1997, it was possible by the year 2000
for the Treasury to use surplus revenue to retire federal debt.
Deficit reduction and the associated reduction in capital costs
and increase in investment were important contributors to the
nation's strong economic performance during the 1990s, when
productivity growth soared and the unemployment rate fell below
4.0 percent. Essentially, we enjoyed a virtuous circle in which
reduced deficits led to lower capital costs and increased
confidence, which led to more rapid growth, which further
reduced deficits, which reinforced the cycle.
In recent years circumstances have been anything but normal
in the United States and most of the industrial world. High
levels of unemployment, low levels of job vacancies and
deflationary pressures all indicate that the level of output is
not constrained by what the economy is capable of producing but
by the level of demand. Moreover, with base interest rates at or
close to zero, the efficacy of monetary policy is circumscribed.
In the United States, gross domestic product has been as much as
$1 trillion a year, or more than $10,000 per family, below its
potential.
Under these circumstances, there is every reason to expect
that changes in deficit policies will have direct effects on
employment and output in ways that are not normal. Borrowing to
support spending either by the government or the private sector
raises demand and therefore increases output and employment
above the levels they otherwise would have reached. Unlike in
normal times, these gains will not be offset by reduced private
spending because there is substantial excess capacity in the
economy, and cannot easily be achieved via monetary policies
because base interest rates have already been reduced to zero.
Multiplier effects operate far more strongly during financial
crisis economic downturns than in other times.
In a study published last year in the Brookings Papers in
Economic Activity, Brad DeLong and I made estimates suggesting
that the effect of contractionary fiscal policies might well be
to increase, rather than reduce, future debt burdens because of
their negative economic effects. These estimates remain the
subject of substantial debate among economists, and I would
never want to suggest that policy be driven by the results of a
single study. I do think it is a fair conclusion that in the
current context, once account is taken of the direct impact of
budget policies on economic performance, the impact of such
policies on debt burdens is greatly attenuated.
What follows from this analysis of the impact of fiscal
policies? First, the United States and other countries will not
benefit from further measures directed at rapid deficit
reduction. Not only will output and jobs suffer, but a weaker
economy means our children may inherit more debt and less
capacity to bear the burden it imposes. Already premature
deficit reduction has taken a toll on economic performance in
much of the industrial world.
Second, while continued deficits are a necessary economic
expedient, they do not constitute a viable permanent strategy,
and measures that reduce future deficits can increase
confidence. Such measures could involve commitments to reduce
spending or raise revenue. But there is an even better way.
Pulling forward necessary future expenditures, like those to
replenish military supplies, repair infrastructure or
rehabilitate government facilities, reduces future budget
burdens and increases demand today. It is the right way forward,
but getting there will require moving beyond the slogans either
in support of or in opposition to austerity and instead focusing
on what measures can best support sustained economic growth.