By Lawrence Summers
Jan 22 Since the election, American public
policy debate has been focused on prospective budget deficits
and what can be done to reduce them. The concerns are in part
economic, with a recognition that debts cannot be allowed,
indefinitely, to grow faster than incomes and the capacity
repay. And they have a heavy moral dimension with regard to this
generation not unduly burdening our children. There is also an
international and security dimension: The excessive buildup of
debt would leave the United States vulnerable to foreign
creditors and without the flexibility to respond to
international emergencies.
While economic forecasts are uncertain, the great likelihood
is that debts will rise relative to incomes in an unsustainable
way over the next 15 years without further actions beyond those
undertaken in the 2011 budget deal and the end of year agreement
that averted a fall over the "fiscal cliff." So even without the
risk of self-inflicted catastrophes - like the possible failure
to meet debt obligations or the shutting down of government - it
is entirely appropriate for policy to focus on reducing
prospective deficits.
Those who argue against a further concentration on
prospective deficits on the grounds that - contingent on a
forecast that assumes no recessions - the debt to gross domestic
product ratio may stabilize for a decade counsel irresponsibly.
Given all uncertainties and current debt levels, we should be
planning to reduce debt ratios if the next decade goes well
economically.
Reducing prospective deficits should be a priority - but not
an obsession that takes over economic policy. This would risk
the enactment of measures such as pseudo-temporary tax cuts that
produce cosmetic improvements in deficits at the cost of extra
uncertainty and long-run fiscal burdens. It could preclude
high-return investment in areas such as infrastructure,
preventive medicine and tax enforcement that would, in the very
long term, improve our fiscal position.
Economists have long been familiar with the concept of
"repressed inflation." When concern with measured inflation
takes over economic policy and drives the introduction of price
controls or subsidies to hold down prices, the results are
perverse. Measured prices may not rise and so the appearance of
inflation is avoided. But shortages, black markets, and enlarged
budget deficits appear. The repression is unsustainable. When it
is relaxed, measured inflation explodes, as in the case of the
Nixon price controls in the early '70s.
Just as repressing inflation is misguided, so also
repressing budget deficits can be a serious mistake. As with
corporate managements judged only on a single year's earnings
take perverse steps that are ultimately harmful to shareholders,
government officials in the grip of a budget obsession repress
rather than resolve deficit issues. When arbitrary cuts are
imposed, government agencies respond by deferring maintenance
leading to greater liabilities later. Or compensation is
provided in the form of promised retirement benefits that are
less than fully accounted for, with the ultimate burden on
taxpayers increased. Or measures like the recent Roth IRA
legislation are enacted, encouraging taxpayers to accelerate
their tax payment while reducing their present value.
As important as avoiding the repression of budget deficits
is insuring that focus on the budget deficit does not come at
the expense of other equally real deficits. Interest rates in
the United States and much of the industrialized world are
remarkably low right now. Indeed in real terms the government's
cost of borrowing has recently been negative for horizons as
long as 20 years. No one who travels from the United States
abroad can doubt that we have an enormous infrastructure
deficit. Surely even leaving aside any possible stimulus
benefits, current economic conditions make this the ideal time
for renewing the nation's infrastructure. Given a near-zero real
rate, such investments need not increase debt-to-GDP ratios if
their contribution to economic growth raises tax collections.
Infrastructure deficits are only the most salient of the
deficits the United States faces. We clearly are living nearly
six years after the onset of financial crisis with substantial
jobs and growth deficits. Consider this: An increase of just
0.15 percent in the growth rate maintained over the next 10
years would reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio in 2023 by about 2.5
percentage points, an amount equal to the much debated end of
year tax compromise. Increasing growth also creates jobs and
raises incomes.
By all means let's address the budget deficit. But let's not
obsess over it in ways that are counterproductive, and let's not
lose sight of the jobs and growth deficits that will ultimately
have the greatest impact on how this generation of Americans
lives and what it bequeaths to the next one.