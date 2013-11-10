(Lawrence Summers is a Reuters columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Lawrence Summers
Nov 10 As the president has recognized, the
failure of his administration to deliver a functioning website
that Americans can use to enroll in Obamacare represents an
inexcusable error. Having succeeded after more than a century of
failed efforts in achieving the progressive dream goal of
legislating universal health insurance in America, it is tragic
to be falling short on the mundane task of allowing Americans to
actually enroll in the healthcare exchanges. Even if the goal of
getting the health insurance exchanges working by November 30 is
achieved, and this cannot be regarded by objective observers as
a certainty, a shadow has been cast on the core competence of
the federal government.
What should be learned from this episode? It is too soon to
know with confidence, but worth reaching some preliminary
judgments while the issue is front of mind.
At a basic level the implications go to public management.
The dismal track record of the implementation of large-scale
information technology initiatives, even in rigorous and focused
corporate environments, points up their difficulty. Unexpected
obstacles always arise, deadlines are usually missed, and
budgets are usually overrun. Maximizing the prospect of success
requires providing for slack in the schedule and the budget,
structuring projects with very clear accountabilities and
frequent checkpoints, and assigning oversight responsibility to
people with extensive IT experience, rather than general
managers with programmatic commitments.
Success also requires some trusting by more verifying. A
homeowner who hires a general contractor to build an extension
to his house, discusses the specifications, and then goes away
for 6 months is usually unhappy with the result. The same is
true for public managers who hire contractors to perform
essential tasks and then trust them and fail to rigorously
oversee every step.
An additional requisite for success is steadiness and
realism in the face of difficulty. Once a project gets off
track, there is an overwhelming temptation for everyone involved
to circle the wagons and promise rapid repair so as to hold
critics at bay. Yet the right response to failure is to surface
problems as rapidly as possible and to move more deliberately
and carefully, not more quickly. The best football teams stick
to their playbooks even when they fall behind. So, too, when
projects fall behind, it is important to mobilize new resources
and management but not to overpromise with respect to how soon
and how good a fix is possible. Overoptimism once will
ultimately be forgotten and or forgiven. Repeated overoptimism
should not and will not be excused.
These are old truths that those responsible for implementing
Obamacare should surely have heeded. Yet, fairness requires
recognizing that there is an equally important and in some ways
more fundamental factor behind the problems in implementing
Obamacare - the systematic effort of the president's opponents
to delegitimize and undermine the project.
Large-scale information technology projects in the private
sector are hard enough with no organized constituency rooting
for failure. It is no exaggeration to say that it has been the
prophecy and the hope many of those responsible for funding the
implementation of Obamacare, confirming the appointment of those
who will do the job, and overseeing the results that the project
will fail. They have been eager to seize on any problems,
highlight any controversial judgments, and create an environment
in which failure becomes the expectation.
It is disingenuous for those who stood ready to turn any
regulatory detail into an attack ad to profess outrage when
guidance was not provided during an election campaign. It is
hypocritical for those who held up confirmations of key
officials with responsibility for managing federal healthcare
programs and whose behavior deterred many able people from
coming into government to lash out at the incompetence of
government management. And it is indefensible to refuse to
appropriate money to carry out a program and then attack it for
being under-resourced.
There is a danger here that goes far beyond delays in access
to health insurance. The risk is of a vicious cycle developing
in which poor government performance leads on the one hand to
overly bold promises of repair, and on the other to reduced
funding and support for those doing the work. This then leads to
unmet expectations and disappointment, setting off the cycle
again. In the end, government loses the ability to deliver for
citizens and citizens lose respect for government. Our democracy
is the loser.
(Lawrence Summers)