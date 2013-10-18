Lufthansa to receive fewer A320neos than expected this year
BERLIN, April 13 Lufthansa is due to receive 5 A320neo jets this year, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, half the number it originally expected, as delivery delays hamper the Airbus plane.
WELLINGTON Oct 18 Summerset Ltd
* Says QPE Funds sold remaining 23.2 percent stake, 50 mln shares, at NZ$3.10 a share
* Shares sold to a range of institutional and retail
* investors, both domestically and offshore
* Summerset says QPE departure has led to broadening of shareholder base. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gyles Beckford)
* Mimedx group inc - qtrly revenue of $72.6 million exceeds upper end of mimedx guidance range