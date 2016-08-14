WELLINGTON Aug 15 Retirement village operator
Summerset Group Holdings Ltd announced on Monday a
strong gain in its first-half net profit as sales soared.
Summerset said its net profit for the six months to June 30
was NZ$50.6 million ($36.34 million), up 42 percent compared
with the same period a year earlier.
"The company has experienced a strong six month period with
increased sales and number of homes delivered, particularly
during the second quarter where we delivered the highest number
of quarterly sales in the company's history," Chief Executive
Julian Cook said in a statement.
Its operating cash flow grew 33 percent to NZ$84.4 million,
up from NZ$63.6 million for the first six months of 2015. The
total value of assets grew to NZ$1.5 billion.
($1 = 1.3926 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Peter Cooney)