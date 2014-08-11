BRIEF-Haisco Pharma gets approval to issue commercial paper, medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 400 million yuan ($58.08 million) commercial paper, 800 million yuan medium-term notes
WELLINGTON Aug 12 New Zealand retirement village operator Summerset Group Ltd first half profit rose 42 percent on growing sales, the company reported on Tuesday.
Net profit after tax for the six months to June 30 was NZ$15.3 million ($12.9 million) compared with NZ$10.8 million a year ago.
The company declared a dividend of 1.4 cents a share. Last year it did not pay an interim dividend.
It has 23 retirement villages in operation or under development.
($1=NZ$1.1820)
(Gyles Beckford)
* Says it gets approval to issue 400 million yuan ($58.08 million) commercial paper, 800 million yuan medium-term notes
April 20 Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd :