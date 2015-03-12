March 12 Shares of Summit Materials Inc,
a cement maker controlled by Blackstone Group LP, rose as
much as 12.5 percent in their trading debut on Thursday, valuing
the company at $1.87 billion.
The offering was priced at $18 each, the midpoint of the
expected range of $17-$19.
The initial public offering of 22.2 million Class A shares
raised about $400 million.
Summit Materials' valuation takes into account 92.26 million
outstanding shares, if all outstanding LP Units held by the
limited partners of Summit Materials Holdings LP were exchanged
for newly issued shares of Class A common stock, according to
the filing.
Summit Materials Holdings is the predecessor company for
financial reporting purposes.
