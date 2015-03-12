(Adds details)
March 12 Shares of cement maker Summit Materials
Inc, controlled by Blackstone Group LP, rose as
much as 12.5 percent in their trading debut on Thursday, valuing
the company at $1.87 billion.
The initial public offering of 22.2 million Class A shares,
priced at $18 each, raised about $400 million.
The stock opened at $20.16 and touched a high of $20.25,
valuing the company at about $1.87 billion. About 5.1 million
shares changed hands in early trade, making them the second-most
traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
Summit Materials' valuation takes into account 92.26 million
outstanding shares, if all outstanding LP Units held by the
limited partners of Summit Materials Holdings LP were exchanged
for newly issued shares of Class A common stock, according to
the filing.
Summit Materials Holdings is the predecessor company for
financial reporting purposes.
Only 26 companies listed in the United States so far this
year, down from 47 in the same period in 2014, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co are the lead underwriters
of the offering.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)