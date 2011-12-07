BRUSSELS Dec 7 The leaders of France and Germany will meet European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and top European Union officials on Thursday before a dinner of EU leaders, an EU diplomat said on Wednesday.

The other participants will include the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of EU summits Herman Van Rompuy, the President of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso, and EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, the official said.

"There will be a meeting of the Frankfurt Group with Mr Van Rompuy before the leaders' dinner," an EU official said, referring to the group of high ranking officials who took part in an earlier crisis meeting in Frankfurt in October.