CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls nearly 1 pct, weighed by drop in resource stocks
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
March 11 Cement maker Summit Materials Inc's initial public offering was priced at $18 per share, according to a market source, valuing the Blackstone Group-controlled company at $1.67 billion.
The company raised about $400 million after its offering of 22.2 million class A shares was priced at the midpoint of the expected range of $17-$19 per share.
Denver, Colorado-based Summit Materials sold all the shares in the offering.
Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
May 4 Arconic Inc on Thursday nominated two directors for its board, as it gears up for a shareholder vote later this month that pits the specialty metals maker against activist investor Elliott Management in a fight for direction of the company and control over the board.