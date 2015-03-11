March 11 Cement maker Summit Materials Inc's initial public offering was priced at $18 per share, according to a market source, valuing the Blackstone Group-controlled company at $1.67 billion.

The company raised about $400 million after its offering of 22.2 million class A shares was priced at the midpoint of the expected range of $17-$19 per share.

Denver, Colorado-based Summit Materials sold all the shares in the offering.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)