June 5 Summit Midstream Partners LP, a
provider of natural gas gathering compression services, said it
bought assets in the Bakken and Marcellus shale regions for $460
million.
The company also raised its full-year pre-tax earnings
forecast to a range of $140 million to $150 million, from $115
million to $125 million.
Summit Midstream acquired a natural gas gathering system in
the Bakken shale from Summit Investments for $250 million.
The company bought a high-pressure natural gas gathering
system in the liquids-rich Marcellus shale from an affiliate of
MarkWest Energy Partners LP for $210 million.