June 5 Summit Midstream Partners LP, a provider of natural gas gathering compression services, said it bought assets in the Bakken and Marcellus shale regions for $460 million.

The company also raised its full-year pre-tax earnings forecast to a range of $140 million to $150 million, from $115 million to $125 million.

Summit Midstream acquired a natural gas gathering system in the Bakken shale from Summit Investments for $250 million.

The company bought a high-pressure natural gas gathering system in the liquids-rich Marcellus shale from an affiliate of MarkWest Energy Partners LP for $210 million.