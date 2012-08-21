* To list common units on NYSE under symbol "SMLP"
Aug 21 Summit Midstream Partners LP, which
provides natural gas gathering and compression services, filed
with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise up to $301.9 million in
an initial public offering of its common units.
The Dallas-based company plans to use part of the proceeds
from the IPO to repay debt, it said in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Summit Midstream Partners, which counts Encana Corp
and Chesapeake Energy Corp among its customers, has
applied to list its common units on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol "SMLP."
Barclays Capital, BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley are underwriting the offering.
Summit Midstream Partners is owned by GE Energy Financial
Services and Energy Capital Partners, a private equity firm
focused on investing in North America's energy infrastructure.
The filing did not reveal how many units the company plans
to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.