Sept 27 Summit Midstream Partners LP, a provider
of natural gas and compression services, said it priced its IPO
of 12.5 million common shares at $20 each, raising up to $250
million.
The pricing is in mid-point of the company's expected price
range of $19 to $21 per share.
The company, which is owned by GE Energy Financial Services
and energy infrastructure-focused private equity firm Energy
Capital Partners, said the proceeds from the IPO would be used
to repay debt.
The Dallas-based company, which counts Encana Corp
and Chesapeake Energy Corp among its customers, posted a
profit of $16.7 million on revenue of $75.9 million for the six
months ended June 30.
Summit Midstream, which filed for the IPO in August with the
U.S. regulator, plans to list its common units on New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "SMLP."
Barclays Capital, BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters to the offering.
Texas-based energy companies such as Energy & Exploration
Partners Inc and Alon USA Partners LP have also filed
registration statements with U.S. regulators.
