Nigeria's Buhari expected to return from medical leave at weekend - presidency sources
ABUJA, June 6 Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return home from medical leave at the weekend, presidency sources said on Tuesday.
Sept 20 Summit Midstream Partners LP, a provider of natural gas gathering and compression services, expects to raise up to $262.5 million in its initial public offering of common units at the higher end of the $19 and $21 price range.
The company, owned by GE Energy Financial Services and energy infrastructure-focused private equity firm Energy Capital Partners, will sell 12.5 million common units.
Summit Midstream, which counts Encana Corp and Chesapeake Energy Corp among its customers, posted a profit of $16.7 million on revenue of $75.9 million for the six months ended June 30.
Barclays Capital, BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters to the offering.
The Dallas-based company plans to list its common units on New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMLP".
June 6 Genel Energy's main Taq Taq oil field in Iraqi Kurdistan has seen falling output in 2017 but the rate of decline has slowed recently, the company said in a statement prepared for its annual general meeting on Tuesday.