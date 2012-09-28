Sept 28 Units of Summit Midstream Partners LP , a provider of natural gas gathering and compression services, rose 6 percent in market debut, a day after the company priced its initial public offering at the mid-point of its expected price range.

The company, owned by GE Energy Financial Services and energy infrastructure-focused private equity firm Energy Capital Partners, priced its IPO of 12.5 million common units at $20 each, raising $250 million.

Summit Midstream, which counts Encana Corp and Chesapeake Energy Corp among its customers, posted a profit of $16.7 million on revenue of $75.9 million for the six months ended June 30.

Texas-based energy companies such as Energy & Exploration Partners Inc and Alon USA Partners LP have also filed for IPOs in recent weeks.

Units of Summit Midstream were trading at $21.17 on Friday morning o n the New York Stock Exchange.