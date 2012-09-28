COLUMN-Hedge funds keep it cagey on oil drawdown prospects: Kemp
LONDON, June 5 Hedge fund managers continued to square up positions after the OPEC meeting on May 25 left oil production allocations unchanged for another nine months.
Sept 28 Units of Summit Midstream Partners LP , a provider of natural gas gathering and compression services, rose 6 percent in market debut, a day after the company priced its initial public offering at the mid-point of its expected price range.
The company, owned by GE Energy Financial Services and energy infrastructure-focused private equity firm Energy Capital Partners, priced its IPO of 12.5 million common units at $20 each, raising $250 million.
Summit Midstream, which counts Encana Corp and Chesapeake Energy Corp among its customers, posted a profit of $16.7 million on revenue of $75.9 million for the six months ended June 30.
Texas-based energy companies such as Energy & Exploration Partners Inc and Alon USA Partners LP have also filed for IPOs in recent weeks.
Units of Summit Midstream were trading at $21.17 on Friday morning o n the New York Stock Exchange.
