Sept 23 Private equity firm Energy Capital
Partners is looking for buyers for its interest in Summit
Midstream Partners LP, a deal that would include a
minority stake in the pipeline operator as well as ownership of
its general partner, Bloomberg reported.
The sale would also include some oil and gas gathering and
processing operations in North Dakota, Colorado and Ohio owned
by an affiliate of Summit Midstream, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1Mq8J6a)
Energy Capital is working with Barclays Plc to find a buyer
for the assets, which could fetch at least $2 billion, Bloomberg
reported, citing one of the persons.
Energy Capital owns about 44 percent limited partnership
interest in Summit Midstream Partners LP through an entity
called Summit Investments.
The firm may also consider taking the assets public if
offers are too low, the report said.
Summit Midstream and Energy Capital were not immediately
available to comment, while Barclays declined to comment.
Texas-based Summit Midstream's stock was down 12.6 percent
at $18.71 in afternoon trading in a weak broader market.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)