Jan 4 Lawyers for media mogul Sumner Redstone on
Monday filed a motion to dismiss his former girlfriend Manuela
Herzer's petition to have Redstone's mental competence
evaluated.
The motion on behalf of Redstone, the controlling
shareholder of Viacom Inc and CBS Corp, said he
need not be examined since his own physician concluded that he
was making healthcare decisions for himself.
Redstone's lawyers also argued that the proceeding does not
appear reasonably necessary to protect Redstone's interests and
it is 'abusive' and 'invasive'.
In November, Herzer petitioned to have him examined to see
if he was able to make decisions for himself. Weeks earlier,
Herzer had been told to leave Redstone's Los Angeles home and
was replaced by Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman as
Redstone's healthcare agent.
Investors in Viacom are closely following the suit, which
has raised concerns about whether Redstone is capable of
continuing as executive chairman of Viacom and CBS, both
of which he controls.
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Cowan in
December allowed for depositions of Dauman and Redstone's
doctors on medical issues, but held off on allowing a deposition
of 92-year-old Redstone until he hears from the doctors.
In court documents, Herzer has described Redstone as
mentally vacant, "listless" and prone to uncontrollable crying
spells.
Redstone controls about 80 percent of the voting shares in
CBS and Viacom through a holding company, National Amusements.
Herzer had been chosen by Redstone to make healthcare
decisions for him in case he was not able to, her lawsuit says,
until Redstone executed a new agreement on Oct. 16 to remove
Herzer as his health care agent. Herzer has alleged that the
92-year-old media mogul's signature was forged on a subsequent
agreement allowing her to remove her belongings from his home.
