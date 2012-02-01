(Follows alerts)
Feb 2 Sumco Corp, the world's
second-largest producer of silicon wafers for semiconductors,
plans to cut more than 1,000 jobs and close two factories,
citing poor demand for semiconductors used in televisions and
personal computers, the Nikkei business daily said.
Sumco will also consolidate its main facility in Saga
Prefecture, at its Taiwanese plant and elsewhere, to hike
factory utilization rates, Nikkei said.
As a result of the streamlining, the company will see its
roughly 9,000-member workforce decline by more than 10 percent,
the daily reported.
The closing will force the company to book a loss of about
100 billion yen ($1.31 billion) leading to a massive net loss
and reduced net worth, the report said.
Sumco aims to raise 50 billion yen in new capital and it is
in negotiations with top shareholders Mitsubishi Materials Corp
and Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd, with each
owning 27.8 percent stakes, the Nikkei said.
($1 = 76.1300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)