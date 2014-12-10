BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime names CEO Richard Stockton as president
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - on april 27, 2017, Douglas A. Kessler resigned from his position as president of company
(Corrects ex-dividend date in the fifth bullet to Dec. 17 from Dec. 16. The company corrected its own statement.)
Dec 10Sumol+Compal SA :
* Announced on Tuesday the decisions of the General Shareholders Meeting
* Conversion of statutory reserves, in the amount of 3.19 million euros and conversion of contractual reserves in the amount of 3.10 million euros into free reserves
* Distribution of gross dividends, in the form of free reserves, of 0.07 euros per share
* Payment from Dec. 19
* Shares will be traded as ex-dividends as of Dec. 17
* Partial usage of reserves resultant of share issuance premiums, in the amount of 26.66 million euros, to cover negative results
* GameStop Corp - CEO J. Paul Raines' total compensation for 2016 was $7.8 million versus $9.1 million in 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qobNdf) Further company coverage: