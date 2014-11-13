MEDIA LINK-Target to open store on New York's Lower East Side -WSJ
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
Nov 13 Sumol+Compal SA :
* Q3 revenue 92.3 million euros versus 96 million euros year ago
* Q3 net profit 5.3 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1EGR4Tu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
* Nine-month net loss EGP 70.1 million versus loss of EGP 9.2 million year ago