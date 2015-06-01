June 1 Sumo Logic, which makes cloud-based tools
to crunch data on a massive scale, said it raised $80 million in
a funding round led by DFJ Growth and new investor Institutional
Venture Partners.
Existing investors Greylock Partners, Sequoia Capital,
Sutter Hill Ventures and Accel Partners participated in the
funding, the company said.
Sumo Logic said the funding will fuel growth across its
business, including sales, global operations and engineering
activity.
The company said it expects to double its headcount to about
400 employees within the next year to support a huge increase in
customer demand.
Sumo Logic said it has raised a total of $160.5 million in
funding.
"Sumo Logic is the first investment in IVP XV, a $1.4
billion fund focused on high-growth, later-stage technology
companies," said Steve Harrick, general partner at Institutional
Venture Partners.
(Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)