HONG KONG Feb 29 Chinese hypermarket group Sun
Art Retail said on Monday it expects e-commerce to
contribute to 5 percent of total sales in 2016 versus 1 percent
in 2015, although it warned China's retail market remains
challenging.
Sun Art Retail on Sunday posted a 15.7 percent fall in 2015
profit, the first yearly decline since its listing in July 2011,
as it faced intense competition from fast-growing e-commerce
platforms.
Shares of Sun Art were up 2.7 percent, outpacing a 0.9
percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)