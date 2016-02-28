HONG KONG Feb 29 Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Sunday posted a 15.7 percent fall in 2015 profit, the first yearly decline since its listing in July 2011, as China's biggest hypermarket chain faced intense competition from fast growing e-commerce platforms.

The joint venture between Taiwanese conglomerate Ruentex Group and French retailer Groupe Auchan SA said net profit amounted to 2.4 billion yuan ($373.15 million) last year, down from 2.9 billion yuan in 2014. That compared to an average forecast of 2.5 billion yuan from 16 analysts polled by Reuters.

"The pressure on offline retailers from the rapid growth in e-commerce platforms will still persist for us," company Chairman Cheng Chuan-Tai said in filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

"The group will continue to push for the development of its e-commerce business."

Sun Art, competing with China Resources and Wal-Mart Stores Inc in the mainland, opened 38 new stores during the year, bringing its total to 409. It said it would make adjustments on expansion, product mix and logistics.

Turnover rose to 96.4 billion yuan from 91.9 billion yuan a year earlier. Gross profit margin increased 0.4 percentage points to 23.3 percent.

Same-store sales fell 3.6 percent, compared with a 1.6 percent decline in 2014, due to slower growth in the consumer market, more choice of outlets for customers and the intensified competition among different retail channels.

Big retailers are struggling to attract customers to their traditional stores in China, where online shopping is booming. ($1 = 6.5390 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)