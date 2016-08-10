HONG KONG Aug 10 Sun Art Retail Group Ltd posted a 2.7 percent fall in first-half profit on Wednesday, as China's top hypermarket operator faced intense competition from fast growing e-commerce platforms.

The joint venture between Taiwanese conglomerate Ruentex Group and French retailer Groupe Auchan SA said net profit was 1.43 billion yuan ($211.11 million) in January to June, down from 1.47 billion yuan profit in the first half of 2015.

Sun Art's first-quarter profit was 1.03 billion yuan.

"The competitive environment of retail industry is driven by the rapid growth in e-commerce while retail market consolidation is still challenging," it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Sun Art, which competes with China Resources and Wal-Mart Stores Inc in the mainland, saw first-half turnover rising to 52.9 billion yuan from 50.7 billion yuan a year earlier. Gross profit margin increased 0.3 percentage points to 22.8 percent.

Same-store sales fell 0.3 percent during the first half, compared with a 3.4 percent decline a year ago. It opened 12 new stores during the period, bringing its total to 421.

In February, it said it would scale back on new store openings in the mainland this year as it grapples with a challenging retail environment, while it expects a greater contribution to sales from e-commerce. ($1 = 6.6316 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Meg Shen; Editing by Susan Thomas)