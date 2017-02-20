Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG Feb 20 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd said on Monday it will slow the pace of store openings in 2017 amid intensifying competition in China's retail sector.
Chief Executive Officer Bruno Mercier was speaking after Sun Art on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2016 net profit as steady demand from lower-tier cities helped offset growing pressure from the rapidly expanding e-commerce sector. (Reporting by Donnw Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.