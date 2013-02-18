BRIEF-Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants updates on procurement framework agreement
* Co and Zhongmin Supply Chain entered into procurement framework agreement
JOHANNESBURG Feb 18 Sun International Ltd : * Says robert becker will, by way of mutual agreement with company, step down
as CFO * Says anthony michael leeming will be succeeding mr becker
* Co and Zhongmin Supply Chain entered into procurement framework agreement
* Debt restructuring adviser has been appointed to assist in formulating and negotiating a possible restructuring with creditors.