HONG KONG Feb 3 Shares of Hong Kong-based
financial group Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd jumped 8.6
percent on Tuesday after China's Everbright Securities
agreed to buy a stake in its unit for HK$4.1 billion
($529 million).
The stock surged to HK$7.6 per share, the highest since
November 2007. That was compared with a 0.24 percent gain in the
benchmark Hang Seng Index.
China's Everbright Securities has agreed to buy Sun Hung Kai
& Co's 70-percent stake in its brokerage and wealth management
service unit Sun Hung Kai Financial Group Ltd, one of Hong
Kong's largest brokerage and wealth management service
providers.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)