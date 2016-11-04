(Adds details, quotes)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 4 The chief executive of Sun
International is to step down at the end of April, the
company said on Friday, ending his more than five years at the
helm of the hotels and casinos operator he helped expand deeper
into Latin America.
Graeme Stephens will be replaced by the company's chief
financial officer (CFO) Anthony Leeming, a 17-year veteran of
the South African company, at the beginning of May next year.
The appointment of a new CFO will be announced in due
course, the company said in a statement.
"The Board would like to thank Mr Stephens for his
significant contribution to repositioning the Group and wishes
him well as he moves on to take up his next challenge," said the
company.
Under Stephens, an accountant, Sun International expanded in
Latin America by merging with Chile's Dreams SA to create the
largest gaming player in the region.
His successor, Leeming, will join a company that continues
to expand in the region, with plans to expand into Peru and
Brazil to offset weak growth at home and increase revenue.
"The Board believes that the current strategy remains
relevant and the short to medium term focus is on bedding down
some of the large initiatives that have been undertaken," the
company said.
