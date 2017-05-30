JOHANNESBURG May 30 South Africa's Sun
International will boost its stake in Latin
America-focused Sun Dreams, the casino and hotel operator said
on Tuesday.
Its subsidiary Sun Latam and fellow stakeholder Nueva
Inversiones Pacifico Sur Limitada (Pacifico) will buy out a 19.3
percent stake in Sun Dreams held by Chile's Entretenimientos Del
Sur Limitada (EDS).
Sun Latam will pay $63 million for its half of the stake,
Sun International said, raising its holding in Sun Dreams to
almost 65 percent. Pacifico's stake will rise to 35 percent.
Sun Dreams was created last year when Sun International
merged its Latin American business with Chile's Dreams S.A.
EDS notified Sun International in March that it wished to
proceed with a listing of Sun Dreams on the Santiago or New York
stock market or sell its shares.
In addition to its African casinos and resorts, Sun
International owns and operates casinos and hotels in a number
of Latin American countries, including Chile, Panama and
Colombia.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)