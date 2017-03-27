JOHANNESBURG, March 27 A minority shareholder in
South Africa's Sun International has requested Sun
Dreams, its Latin American business, list on the Santiago or New
York stock exchange through an initial public offering, its CEO
said on Monday.
Sun International, which also owns and operates casinos and
hotels in a number of Latin American countries, including Chile,
Panama and Colombia, merged with Chile's Dreams S.A. in 2016
resulting in the group owning 55 percent of Sun Dreams.
One of the minority shareholders in Sun Dreams is a private
investment fund which owns 20 percent of the merged entity.
