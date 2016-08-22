* South African hotel, gaming group ends Nigerian ambitions
* Weak economy, shareholder dispute weighed on business
* No longer eying Africa expansion, focus on Latin America
(Adds CEO, analyst comment, details on Africa portfolio)
By Nqobile Dludla
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 Hotel and gaming group Sun
International has become the latest South African
business to pull out of Nigeria because of weak economic growth
and clashes with regulators and shareholders in the west African
country.
In January, Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes
Commission (EFCC) launched a probe into Sun International's
initial investment in the Tourist Company of Nigeria (TCN)
, which owns and operates the 5-star Federal Palace
Hotel in Lagos.
Sun International, which also reported on Monday a 20
percent fall in diluted adjusted headline earnings per share
(AHEPS) to 628 cents for the year to June, said The Federal
Palace had been hit by slow economic growth, low oil prices, the
threat from militant group Boko Haram and a weakening naira.
"The board has decided to exit Nigeria and steps will be
taken to achieve this in a manner that does not erode further
value," the company said in a statement.
"Continued setbacks in Nigeria as well as the ongoing
shareholder dispute have frustrated all attempts to develop and
improve the property," it added.
Sun International bought a 49 percent stake of the Nigerian
Stock Exchange-listed TCN in 2006, becoming the largest single
shareholder. In recent years, Sun has been drawn into a dispute
within its fellow shareholder, the Ibru family.
The company's decision to exit Nigeria follows food and
clothing retailer Woolworths and Tiger Brands,
which sold its loss-making Nigerian arm to Dangote Industries.
Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, is suffering its worst
financial crisis in decades as a slump in oil revenues hammers
public finances and the naira. The central bank governor has
said recession is likely.
Analysts said Sun International's dispute with fellow
investors was at least as important in its decision to leave.
"They are in a way stuck in a problematic arrangement on the
property and it's been very difficult for them to create value
there. It certainly makes sense for them to reduce exposure to
Nigeria," said Avior Capital Markets analyst De Wet Schutte.
"Nigeria is a difficult place to build a business."
CEO Graeme Stephens said the exit could take a year or two,
and the company was no longer committed to expanding in Africa.
"We've been strategically exiting Africa for a couple of
years and what was left was Nigeria. We're not looking anywhere
else in Africa," Stephens told Reuters, adding the company would
focus on growing its Latin America business.
In June, Sun said it was disposing its remaining minority
interests in Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland to
Minor International Public Company.
Shares in Sun International were down 0.47 percent by 1139
GMT.
Reporting its results, the company said poor economic
conditions in South Africa resulted in revenue growth at casinos
of only 0.8 percent to 7 billion rand ($515 million).
"In South Africa, the economic environment remains a serious
concern. We do not anticipate any meaningful growth in gaming
revenue until there is a recovery in the economy and renewed
consumer confidence," Stephens said.
The South African Reserve Bank expects the economy to
flatline this year, due to a drought and falling commodity
prices.
($1 = 13.5980 rand)
(Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)